Treated wood waste accepted at landfill
The state's Assembly Bill 332 is effective immediately and allows California solid waste landfills to accept treated wood waste. This means that Tehama County residents can once again bring treated wood waste to the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill.
The tipping fee for treated wood waste is $156.95 per ton. The minimum fee for up to 200 pounds of treated wood waste is $15.70. Residents should remember to tarp all loads when bringing treated wood waste or any other waste to the landfill.
Corning city council meeting
Corning's next City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m., Sept. 28 in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. The agenda is available online at www.corning.org. For more information, call 530-824-7034.
Corning Disabled American Veterans meet Tuesday
The Corning post of Disabled American Veterans will meet 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Memorial Hall Bingo Night
Every Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. is Bingo Night at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning. This is a Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsored event with all proceeds benefitting the community.
Tehama County board of supervisors meeting
Tehama County Board of Supervisors regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 28, in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. To view a meeting agenda go online to https://www.co.tehama.ca.us/. COVID-19 regulations are in place for attending the meeting, however, the meeting is also available online through an audio link.
Tehama County Cattlemen's Association to meet
The Tehama County Cattlemen's Association is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m., the fourth Wednesday of each month in the Tehama Room at the Tehama District Fairgrounds in Red Bluff. For more information go online to www.tehamacountycattlemen.org, or call
Tehama County CattleWomen's Association
The Tehama County CattleWomen's Association meets at 12 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Tehama County Farm Bureau office,
Corning VFW Auxiliary
Corning VFW Auxiliary Post 4218 will meet 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning. The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.