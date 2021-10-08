Maywood Woman's Club fundraiser
The Maywood Woman’s Club is fundraising with See’s Candy again this year, starting with a booth at the Corning Olive Festival on Oct. 9. In addition to the pre-sale orders of everyone’s favorite chocolates, we will have an assortment of bars, peanut brittle and lollypops on hand for immediate enjoyment. Orders will be back before Thanksgiving offering great hostess gifts or send some delicious Christmas chocolates to family where ever they are! The club is taking orders until Nov. 3, and will deliver approximately Nov. 20. Order fliers are available at several businesses in Corning or call (Jenell 530 586-0799) or email GFWCMaywoodwc@yahoo.com and we will sent. Payment is required with the order.
Forest Road M10 closed for repairs
The Mendocino National Forest will temporarily close Forest Road M10 for repairs and paving from Sunday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 24. Residents and visitors should prepare to take an alternate route. The detour from the east side is to take Forest Road M5 south to Forest Road 17N02. The detour from the west side is to take Forest Road 17N02 south to Forest Road M5. Motorists should drive slowly and carefully. The detour loop will add approximately 90 minutes of driving time.
Corning city council meeting
Corning's next City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m., Oct. 12 in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. The agenda is available online at www.corning.org. For more information, call 530-824-7034.
Tehama County board of supervisors meeting
Tehama County Board of Supervisors regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct 19, in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. To view a meeting agenda go online to https://www.co.tehama.ca.us/. COVID-19 regulations are in place for attending the meeting, however, the meeting is also available online through an audio link.
Memorial Hall Bingo Night
Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. is Bingo Night at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning. This is a Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsored event with all proceeds benefitting the community.
Friends of Library Book Sale
This year's Fall Book Sale will be at the Corning Olive Festival on Oct. 9, and will include a raffle drawing for a brand new bicycle and a vast variety of books at great prices. The Chamber of Commerce hosted Olive Festival is held at the Corning Community Park on Toomes Avenue at Fig Lane.
Quarter Horse show in Corning
The Quarter Horse Exhibitors Association of California is hosting its annual Wine and Roses Quarter Horse Show Oct. 7-10 at the Rolling Hills Equestrian Center, Everett Freeman Way in Corning, and will feature American Quarter Horse Association and Versatility Ranch Horse shows. For more information call Vernon Lawrence at 530-526-3511.
Tehama County Cattlemen's Association to meet
The Tehama County Cattlemen's Association is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m., the fourth Wednesday of each month in the Tehama Room at the Tehama District Fairgrounds in Red Bluff. For more information go online to www.tehamacountycattlemen.org, or call
Tehama County CattleWomen's Association
The Tehama County CattleWomen's Association meets at 12 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Tehama County Farm Bureau office,