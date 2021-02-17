Free drive-thru book party in Corning
Corning ECP is hosting a free drive-thru book party 9 a.m.-12 p.m., on Feb. 26 and March 26 at New Life Assembly parking lot, 660 Solano St. Corning. Visitors will receive free books, activity materials and family resources. This is a drive-thru event for children up to 5 years.
Virtual book readings, activities
Tehama County Department of Education and Corning Promise Neighborhood is providing virtual book readings on March 1-4 for Are You My Mother?, and March 29-April 1 for The Very Hungry Caterpillar. For more information and to follow along go online to www.facebook.com/CorningECP.
Sporting clay shoot in Corning
Tehama County Cattlemen's Association has planned a Sporting Clays Shoot at Clear Creek Sports Club, near Rolling Hills Casino, Corning on Feb. 28,. Teams of five shooters, with awards for top three teams, top shooter and top youth shooter. Lunch will be provided. Check in at 8:30 a.m. with shooting starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to register a team, please contact Mike McCluskey, phone 530-736-3428, email: gatormac.mccluskey@gmail.com.
Meeting Calendar
Feb. 23 – Tehama County Board of Supervisors – 10 a.m., Tehama County Administration Building, Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff, 527-4655.
Feb. 23 – Corning City Council – 6:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning, 824-7033 or visit www.corning.org.