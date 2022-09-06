Corning Exchange Club meetings
Every Monday morning
The Corning Exchange Club meets every Monday at 7 a.m., Iron Skillet, 2151 South Ave., Corning.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
Vina Community Rummage Sale
The Vina Community Club is hosting a fundraiser Rummage Sale 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Corning Veterans Hall. Great deals on household goods, clothing, collectibles, toys and more. All proceeds benefit the Vina Community Club.
Tehama County Museum fundraiser
The Tehama County Museum is hosting “History Keepers & Seekers Rendezvous” 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the museum at 275 C St., Tehama. Flint knapping demo, antique truck display, fiber artists demos, history authors, raffle, food and more.
Corning Chamber Golf Tournament
Registration is open for the 2022 Corning Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament scheduled for Oct. 1 at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino. Sign-up fee is $100 per golfer. Register online at Eventbrite.com or at the Chamber Office, 1110 Solano St.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
NOTICE: Lunch at Senior Center
Monday-Friday
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.