Tehama County Mental Health Board meeting
The Tehama County Mental Health Board will meet at 12:15 p.m., Oct. 20 in the Tehama County Health Services Agency Teams Teleconference +1 805 456 4468 Conference ID 424960519#.
For additional information, call (530) 527-8491 ext. 3013.
Forest Road M10 closed for repairs
The Mendocino National Forest will temporarily close Forest Road M10 for repairs and paving from Sunday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 24. Residents and visitors should prepare to take an alternate route.
The detour from the east side is to take Forest Road M5 south to Forest Road 17N02. The detour from the west side is to take Forest Road 17N02 south to Forest Road M5. Motorists should drive slowly and carefully. The detour loop will add approximately 90 minutes of driving time.
Corning city council meeting
Corning's next City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m., Oct. 26 in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. The agenda is available online at www.corning.org. For more information, call 530-824-7034.
Tehama County board of supervisors meeting
Tehama County Board of Supervisors regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct 19, in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. To view a meeting agenda go online to https://www.co.tehama.ca.us/. COVID-19 regulations are in place for attending the meeting, however, the meeting is also available online through an audio link.
Memorial Hall Bingo Night
Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. is Bingo Night at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning. This is a Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsored event with all proceeds benefitting the community.