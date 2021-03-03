Richfield Elementary annual Ham Dinner
Richfield Elementary School PTO is hosting its 63rd annual Ham Dinner fundraiser 4-6 p.m. March 19 at $10 a plate. This will be a drive-through event at the school's parking lot, 23875 River Road, Richfield. The dinner will be ham, loaded mash potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll and jello.
For more information call 824-3354.
Capay Fire Department fundraiser dinner
The Capay Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 56th annual Fundraiser Dinner on Sunday, March 7, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Capay Elementary School at Fourth Avenue and Cutting Avenue. Ticket price for the drive-up and take-out meal is $10.
The fundraiser will benefit the department's medical training and certification. Donations can be made to Capay Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Fourth Avenue, Orland, CA 95963.
Free drive-thru book party in Corning
Corning ECP is hosting a free drive-thru book party 9 a.m.-12 p.m., on March 26 at New Life Assembly parking lot, 660 Solano St. Corning. Visitors will receive free books, activity materials and family resources. This is a drive-thru event for children up to 5 years.
Virtual book readings, activities
Tehama County Department of Education and Corning Promise Neighborhood is providing virtual book readings on March 1-4 for Are You My Mother?, and March 29-April 1 for The Very Hungry Caterpillar. For more information and to follow along go online to www.facebook.com/CorningECP.
Meeting Calendar
March 9 – Corning City Council – 6:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning, 824-7033 or visit www.corning.org.
March 16– Tehama County Board of Supervisors – 10 a.m., Tehama County Administration Building, Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff, 527-4655. The meeting is also available on the department's online audio services.