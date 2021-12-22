Corning Social Services office closed for one month
The Tehama County Social Services Agency office in Corning, 275, Solano St., is temporarily closing from Dec. 15-Jan. 15, due to a staff shortage and the ability to provide services in a timely manner. Corning customers can go online to the agency's website, www.tcdss.org, for services or go to the agency's facilities in Red Bluff, or call 530-527-1911.
Corning City Council
There will be no Corning City Council meetings through the end of the year. The next scheduled meeting will be 6:30 p.m., Jan. 11, in the Council Chamber, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information go online to www.corning.org, or call 530-824-7034.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Jan. 4, 2022 at 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us or call 530-527-3287.
Christmas Eve Dinner for veterans, seniors
A no-cost Christmas Eve Dinner will be served 4-7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24, at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning. Eat in or take out available. Delivery available, but requires a pre-order by calling Mike Taylor at 530-828-3868. The menu includes turkey/ham, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, roll and dessert.