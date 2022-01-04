Chamber of Commerce Installation Dinner
The annual Chamber of Commerce Installation Dinner is slated for Saturday, Jan. 29 in the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall. Tickets are $35 and are available by calling the Chamber Office at 530-824-5550 or online at www.corning@chamber.org.
Corning in the Evening
Corning in the Evening will be hosted by H&R Block, 1915 Solano St., Corning at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13. This Chamber of Commerce event brings together business owners and the community for an evening of activities and enjoyment.
Career Fair at Rolling Hills Casino
A Career Fair is scheduled for 2-6 p.m., Jan. 15 in the Carlino Event Center at Rolling Hills Casino. The facility expansion has included the opportunity for additional employment.
For more information go online to RHCJOBS.com
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us
Corning City Council meeting
Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.corning.org.