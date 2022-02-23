Jason Crabb to perform in Red Bluff
Jason Crabb, a Christian artist from Nashville, Tenn., will performing at the Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S. Jackson St., Red Bluff, on Saturday, March 18. coming to Red Bluff, CA on Saturday, March 18. The concert, hosted by The Mann Clan Church Ministries, is free to the public. For more information visit: www.themannclan.net/
Exchange Club Award Dinner
The Corning Exchange Club First Responder Award Dinner will be 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Veterans Memorial Hall on Solano Street at Houghton Avenue. Tickets for a prime rib dinner is $30. The event will feature the presentation of awards, a silent auction and raffle prizes. For more information contact Exchange Club President Ross Turner at 530-824-3240.
Rotary Club Arts, Wine, Food Festival
The 16th annual Corning Rotary Club-hosted Wine, Food and Arts Festival will be 12-8 p.m.. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Rolling Hills Casino, Everett Freeman Way, Corning. The event will feature wine and craft beers from northstate wineries and breweries, regional local grown and produced food such as cheeses, jams, nuts and honey, and art produced by local artists.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 1 in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us
Corning City Council meeting
Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March. 8 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.corning.org.
Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 824-4727. Due to COVID-19, at this time the lunches are provided drive-thru only.
VFW Bingo
The VFW offers Bingo every Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Rotary Club luncheons
The Corning Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. every Wednesday at Rolling Hills Casino.
Chamber of Commerce board meeting
The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 1110 Solano St., Corning.
Saturday Farmers' Market
The Saturday Farmers' Market in Red Bluff will be open 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, at the Red Bluff City Park. For more information call 530-527-6220.
4-H Livestock Judging Day
Livestock Judging Day will be Feb. 26 at the Tehama District Fairground. Sign in will be from 9-9:30 am. There is no pre-registration for this event. Open to all 4-H members. Judging will start at around 9:45 a.m. There will be YQCA training, while judging scores are tabulated for anyone exhibiting market animals at the fair. Register online for the training at www.yqca.org, select your age and then select in person training .