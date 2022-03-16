Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 22 in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us
Corning City Council meeting
Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.corning.org.
40th annual Corning Jr. Rodeo
The 40th annual Corning Jr. Rodeo will be Saturday, May 28 at the Estil Clark Park Rodeo Grounds on Fig Lane in Corning. The Rodeo Queen Mixer will be Friday, May 27 at the rodeo grounds. The event will feature rodeo competition by area youths, queen contest, stick horse contest, muttin' bustin', food, raffle drawing and more.
Narcotic Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984..
Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 824-4727. Due to COVID-19, at this time the lunches are provided drive-thru only.
VFW Bingo
The VFW offers Bingo every Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Rotary Club luncheons
The Corning Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. every Wednesday at Rolling Hills Casino.
Chamber of Commerce board meeting
The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 19 at 1110 Solano St., Corning.
Saturday Farmers' Market
The Saturday Farmers' Market in Red Bluff will be open 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, at the Red Bluff City Park. For more information call 530-527-6220.
Join Friends of the Library group
The Corning Friends of the Library are seeking new members to share in the volunteer efforts of keeping the Corning Library up to date and available to any and all who need its diverse services. As volunteers, Friends of the Libary members sponsor and participate in a summer reading program for children in the community, receive donations of used books and prepare them for sale in the library and periodically all-day sales at the library, and host two Book Sales annually. Members also assist the librarian with hospitality events, trim the Christmas tree and serve a holiday luncheon honoring library volunteers and organizations and individuals who have given the library their generous support.
Friends of the Library meet on the second Thursday at 3 p.m. eight times per year (don't meet during the summer months or in December), at the Corning Library, 740 Third St., Corning - (530) 824-7050