Special guest at Corning church
Evangelist Alfred Medina will be speaking during the 10:45 a.m. service at Neighborhood Full Gospel Church, First and South streets, Corning, Sunday, Sept. 18.
Medina is a ex-drug dealer affiliated with the Mexican mafia, shot three times and left for dead but today is living for Jesus.
For more information, please call 530-824-2323.
Corning Exchange Club meetings
Every Monday morning
The Corning Exchange Club meets every Monday at 7 a.m., Iron Skillet, 2151 South Ave., Corning.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
Corning Chamber Golf Tournament
Registration is open for the 2022 Corning Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament scheduled for Oct. 1 at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino. Sign-up fee is $100 per golfer. Register online at Eventbrite.com or at the Chamber Office, 1110 Solano St.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
NOTICE: Lunch at Senior Center
Monday-Friday
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.