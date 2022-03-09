Angelika Deno scholarship fundraiser
An Angelika Deno Memorial Scholarship raffle wheel fundraiser will be 1-2 p.m., Saturday, March 12 at Rodgers Theatre. Cost is $20 to put a name on the wheel for a chance to win more than 30 different raffle prizes. In addition, those interested can donate directly to the scholarship account at Mechanics Bank in Corning or Go Fund Me Angelika Deno Memorial Scholarship.
All funds benefit the awarding of scholarships to special needs high school graduates in Tehama County.
Food Drive ends Monday
A non-perishable Food Drive is taking place through Monday, March 14 at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St. Drop off food from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 15 in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us
Corning City Council meeting
Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.corning.org.
Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 824-4727. Due to COVID-19, at this time the lunches are provided drive-thru only.
VFW Bingo
The VFW offers Bingo every Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Rotary Club luncheons
The Corning Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. every Wednesday at Rolling Hills Casino.
Chamber of Commerce board meeting
The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 1110 Solano St., Corning.
Saturday Farmers' Market
The Saturday Farmers' Market in Red Bluff will be open 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, at the Red Bluff City Park. For more information call 530-527-6220.
Join Friends of the Library group
The Corning Friends of the Library are seeking new members to share in the volunteer efforts of keeping the Corning Library up to date and available to any and all who need its diverse services. As volunteers, Friends of the Libary members sponsor and participate in a summer reading program for children in the community, receive donations of used books and prepare them for sale in the library and periodically all-day sales at the library, and host two Book Sales annually. Members also assist the librarian with hospitality events, trim the Christmas tree and serve a holiday luncheon honoring library volunteers and organizations and individuals who have given the library their generous support.
Friends of the Library meet on the second Thursday at 3 p.m. eight times per year (don't meet during the summer months or in December), at the Corning Library, 740 Third St., Corning - (530) 824-7050