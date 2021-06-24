Vacation Bible School in Corning
Vacation Bible School at Neighborhood Full Gospel Church of Corning, intersection of First and South streets, runs 9-11:30 a.m., Monday, June 28 - Wednesday, June 30 for all kids ages 3 years to just finished the eighth grade. There will be stories, games, crafts, singing, prizes, surprises. There is no charge. For more information, please call 530-824-2323.
Corning Narcotics Anonymous
Corning Narcotics Anonymous is held 7 p.m., Mon.-Fri. 810 Marin St., Corning (the St. Andrews Episcopal Church).