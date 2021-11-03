Chamber looking for nominees
The Corning Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Jr. Achievement of the Year, all of which will be recognized during the Jan. 29 Chamber Installation Dinner.
Please submit nominations to the Corning Chamber of Commerce by Dec. 15 for review. For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 530-824-5550 or online at info@corningcachamber.org.
Supervisor candidate meet and greet
Tehama County District 5 Supervisor candidate Matt Hansen is holding a campaign Meet and Greet from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall.
Corning city council meeting
Corning's next City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m., Nov. 9 in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. The agenda is available online at www.corning.org. For more information, call 530-824-7034.
Tehama County board of supervisors meeting
Tehama County Board of Supervisors regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 9, in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. To view a meeting agenda go online to https://www.co.tehama.ca.us/. COVID-19 regulations are in place for attending the meeting, however, the meeting is also available online through an audio link.