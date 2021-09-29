Farmstead Barn Sale
Food trucks, crafts, food, clothing, jewelry, home décor, Pampered Chef, fresh flowers, Fall portrait area, furniture and more are some of the items to be offered at the Farmstead Barn Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7530 Woodland Ave., Gerber.
Northern Exposure sheep, goat, swine show
Northern Exposure Junior Livestock Show will be Oct. 1-3, at the Rolling Hills Equestrian Center, Everett Freeman Way in Corning, and will feature hog, sheep and goat shows. Northern Exposure's Steer and Heifer Show and Sale will be at the Equestrian Center Nov. 5-7.
Tehama County board of supervisors meeting
Tehama County Board of Supervisors regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct 5, in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. To view a meeting agenda go online to https://www.co.tehama.ca.us/. COVID-19 regulations are in place for attending the meeting, however, the meeting is also available online through an audio link.
Memorial Hall Bingo Night
Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. is Bingo Night at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning. This is a Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsored event with all proceeds benefitting the community.
Friends of Library Book Sale
This year's Fall Book Sale will be at the Corning Olive Festival on Oct. 9, and will include a raffle drawing for a brand new bicycle and a vast variety of books at great prices. The Chamber of Commerce hosted Olive Festival is held at the Corning Community Park on Toomes Avenue at Fig Lane.
Quarter Horse show in Corning
The Quarter Horse Exhibitors Association of California is hosting its annual Wine and Roses Quarter Horse Show Oct. 7-10 at the Rolling Hills Equestrian Center,Everett Freeman Way in Corning, and will feature American Quarter Horse Association and Versatility Ranch Horse shows. For more information call Vernon Lawrence at 530-526-3511.
Corning city council meeting
Corning's next City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m., Oct. 12 in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. The agenda is available online at www.corning.org. For more information, call 530-824-7034.
Corning VFW Auxiliary
Corning VFW Auxiliary Post 4218 will meet 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning. The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.
Tehama County Cattlemen's Association to meet
The Tehama County Cattlemen's Association is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m., the fourth Wednesday of each month in the Tehama Room at the Tehama District Fairgrounds in Red Bluff. For more information go online to www.tehamacountycattlemen.org, or call
Tehama County CattleWomen's Association
The Tehama County CattleWomen's Association meets at 12 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Tehama County Farm Bureau office,