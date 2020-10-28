Vote-by-mail on Halloween
The Tehama County Elections Office will be open on Saturday, Oct. 31, to allow voters the chance to vote early, said Tehama County Registrar of Voters Jennifer A. Vise.
The office, 633 Washington St., Room 17, Red Bluff, will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for voters who wish to turn in their vote-by-mail ballots or obtain a replacement ballot.
“Our goal is to encourage Tehama County residents to participate in the upcoming Consolidated General Election,” Vise said.
A vote-by-mail deposit location in Corning is in the lobby of City Hall, 794 Third St., during regular business hours Monday-Friday.
For more information, contact the Tehama County Elections Department at (530) 527-8190 or toll free at (886) 289-5307, or email at: elections@co.tehama.ca.us.
Maywood Woman's Club See's Candy fundraiser
Maywood Woman's Club is taking orders for See's Candy as a fundraiser for the club. Order deadline is Nov. 4 with delivery of the candy Nov. 21. For more information contact Jenell at 586-0799. To receive a flier of the See's Candy products available go online to GFWCMaywoodwc@yahoo.com. Payment is due with order.
Corning Fire Department Christmas fundraiser, raffle
For decades the Corning Volunteer Fire Department has gone door-to-door asking for donations for its annual Christmas Basket project and selling raffle tickets to fund the project. This year due to COVID-19, the firefighters are asking for drop off, mail in or VENMO donations.
For every $5 donation, the giver will receive one entry to this year's department raffle. The raffle will take place Dec. 19. Prizes are varied and range in value from $500 to $100 and smaller.
To make a donation, send a check made out to CVFD, address 814 Fifth St., Corning, CA 96021; drop off a donation at that same address; or make a donation through VENMO at Corning Volunteer Fire. With the donation please include name and phone number so you can be entered in the raffle drawing.
All donations go to the Christmas Basket project to provide new gifts and a holiday meal to less fortunate families in the community.
Free disposable face masks available
The Corning Chamber of Commerce still has free donations of disposable face masks and hand sanitizer for businesses of Corning. If you would like to receive a supply then contact the Chamber directly at 824-5550. Supplies can be delivered on Mondays.