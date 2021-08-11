We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Corning in the Evening
Thursday
This month’s Corning in the Evening will take place at the Corning Chamber of Commerce/Museum, 1110 Solano Street, Corning, starting at 5:30 p.m. The public, as well as the business community, is invited to attend this event and learn more about the chamber and museum, win raffle prizes and more.
Maywood Woman’s Club bake/yard sale
Friday – Saturday
The Maywood Woman’s Club is holding a yard and bake sale at 902 Marin St., Corning, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale will feature household and kitchen items, clothes, bedding, nicknacks, and more. This is a fundraiser for the Club.