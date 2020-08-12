We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Tehama County
Chamber Summer Farmers Market
Today
The Chamber Summer Farmers Market, hosted by the Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce, will be open at 600 Washington St., Red Bluff, from 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday this summer. For more information or to register to become a vendor, visit www.redbluffchamber.com or call Jason at 527-6220 ext. 301.
Corning Planning Commission meeting
Tuesday, August 18
The Corning Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.corning.org.
NOTICE: Masks, sanitizer available
The Corning Chamber of Commerce still has free masks and sanitizer available for distribution to businesses in the community. For more information contact the Chamber at 824-5550.