Chamber Summer Farmers Market
Today
The Chamber Summer Farmers Market, hosted by the Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce, will be open at 600 Washington St., Red Bluff, from 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday this summer. For more information or to register to become a vendor, visit www.redbluffchamber.com or call Jason at 527-6220 ext. 301.
Corning City Council meeting
Tuesday, August 25
The Corning City Council will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning, starting at 6 p.m.