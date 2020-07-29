Chamber Summer Farmers Market
Today
The Chamber Summer Farmers Market, hosted by the Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce, will be open at 600 Washington St., Red Bluff, from 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday this summer. For more information or to register to become a vendor, visit www.redbluffchamber.com or call Jason at 527-6220 ext. 301.
Recreation Commission meeting
Tuesday, August 4
The Recreation Commission will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning, starting at 6 p.m. For more informaion, call 824-7033 or visit www.corning.org.
Corning Chamber still has free PPE available
The Corning Chamber of Commerce still has a limited supply of free disposable mask for Corning businesses and organizations. Chamber personnel have been personally out on Mondays delivering the masks to businesses in the community, so far helping out 75 businesses, schools and organizations
Anyone owning/operating a business or organizations in need of disposable masks can contact the Chamber at 824-5550.
Vintage Car Show t-shirts on sale
T-shirts from past Corning Car Shows and Olive Festivals are now on sale at the Chamber of Commerce for $5 each. The shirts come in many sizes and each features the logo for that year’s theme and highlights. Contact the Chamber at 824-5550.