We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
NOTICE: Red Bluff Recreation Area boat launch passes available by mail
Annual passes to use the boat launch in the Red Bluff Recreation Area are now available by mail. Passes cost $30 for the calendar year. An order form can be downloaded from the Mendocino National Forest’s website at https://go.usa.gov/xHPaH and mailed to the Supervisor’s Office at 825 N. Humboldt Ave., Willows, CA 95988.
In-person purchases are suspended while offices remain closed during the COVID pandemic.
The passes are only valid for accessing the Sacramento River from the Red Bluff Recreation Area. Please allow two weeks for order fulfillment. Single-day passes are available for $5 at the boat launch.
NOTICE: Host a Chamber dinner table
The Corning Chamber of Commerce is offering the opportunity for its members to sponsor a table for the Chamber’s annual Installation Dinner on May 22. Only 15 tables are available for sponsorship this year at a cost of $45 per table. Each table can seat eight. Sponsors can decorate their table for the Table Decorating Contest. This year’s dinner theme is Masquerade and will also include a Decorated Mask Contest. For more information or to sponsor a table call the Chamber of Commerce at 530-824-5550.