Emergency preparedness workshops
Tehama Together and Listos California are partnering to provide orientation sessions Dec. 1 and 2 at the Westside Grange Hall, 20794 Walnut St., Red Bluff, during which individual and small group workshops will provide tips and supplies for becoming prepared for emergencies. Masks and physical distancing will be required.
This program, being offered as part of the state’s Listos program, presents the five steps adopted as key for disaster preparation. These include getting alerts, making a plan, packing a go-bag, building a stay box and helping friends and neighbors.
For many of the sessions pet columnist, Ronnie Casey, will provide copies of some of her columns and will describe her personal thoughts on emergency preparedness for pets.
Following the half-hour orientation, participants will receive a family and a pet go-bag, window clings, escape route maps, emergency checklists, document holders, battery-operated radios and lost pet fliers.
For more information, call 530-527-2223 or email tehamatogether@gmail.com.