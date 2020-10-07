We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Tehama County virtual Candidates Night
Today
The Red Bluff/Tehama County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an online/virtual Tehama County Candidates’ Night 6 p.m. Participants include candidates for Corning City Council and Mayor, Red Bluff City Council and Tehama County Supervisors District 5.
Tune in and meet the candidates by going online on the Red Bluff/Tehama County Chamber Facebook (facebook@redbluffchamber) and Youtube (youtube@redbluffchamber).
Questions can be submitted to the Chamber at info@redbluffchamber.com or dropped off at 100 Main St. Red Bluff, by 2 p.m. Wed., Oct. 7. For more information, call the Chamber at 527-6220.
Corning Olive Festival
Saturday
The Corning Olive Festival and Farmers Market will be 10 a.m.-4 pm. at the Corning Community Park, 1485 Toomes Ave. The 73rd annual event will feature dozens of food and craft booths, raffle and a Farmers Market. Due to COVID-19 limitations the annual car show, children’s activities and other features have been cancelled.
For more information or vendor/entry application, go online to corningchamber.org or call 824-5550.
NOTICE: Maywood Woman’s club fundraiser
The Maywood Woman’s Club is having a fundraiser with See’s Candy this year. Everything will be delivered before Thanksgiving. Members of the club will be taking orders through Nov. 4 and will deliver approximately Nov. 21. All the favorites are available. The Club will be at the Olive Festival and will have fliers at several businesses in Corning, or you can call (Jenell 530 586-0799) or email GFWCMaywoodwc@yahoo.com to receive a flier. Payment is required with the order.
NOTICE: Election vote-by-mail ballots mailed
The Tehama County Elections Department has begun mailing Vote-by-Mail ballots to voters. All active registered Tehama County voters will automatically receive a ballot in the mail. The department is encouraging voters to vote safe at home.
To do so, make voting decisions and complete a ballot comfortably and in the safely at home. Seal the completed ballot in the postage paid envelope, sign it, date it, and return it by mail promptly or use one of our five drop boxes located at:
- Corner of Madison and Pine Streets, Red Bluff
- Historic Courthouse Lobby, 633 Washington St., Red Bluf
- Food Maxx, 94 Belle Mille Rd., Red Bluff
- Nu-way Market, 8049 Hwy 99E, Los Molinos
- Corning City Hall, 794 3rd St., Corning
Ballots can be tracked every step of the way by signing up at www.wheresmyballot.com
For more information, contact the Tehama County Elections Department at (530) 527-8190 or toll free at (866) 289-5307 or visit the office at 633 Washington Street, Room 17, Red Bluff, CA 96080. Visit the Tehama County Elections Department website at: www.co.tehama.ca.us/elections or email us at: elections@co.tehama.ca.us