Revival with the Crandall’s
Today – Saturday
Neighborhood Full Gospel Church of Corning, at the intersection of First and South streets, is having a Revival with the Crandall’s Sept. 16-19 at 7 p.m., and at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 20. All are welcome. For more information, call 824-2323
Health & Wellness Car Hop in Corning
Saturday
Latino Outreach of Tehama County, in partnership with Anthem BlueCross, is having a drive-thru Health & Wellness Car Hop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot at 275 Solano St., Corning. The event has been approved by the county’s COVID-19 plan, operating as a curb-side delivery event with proper precautions. There will be a giveaway of prizes and information from agencies and organizations on health and fitness, education, mental health, spiritual, financial, and emergency preparedness.
Corning City Council meeting
Tuesday, September 22
The Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. for its next meeting in the Council Chambers at 794 Third St. Corning. The meeting is open to public attendance with social distancing and face masks required. Those attending will have their temperatures checked at the door with a touchless thermometer.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, September 22
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. at the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. The meeting is open to public attendance with social distancing and face masks required. Those attending will have their temperatures checked at the door with a touchless thermometer.
NOTICE: Chamber offers Friday eBlast
Businesses can share information to the community and other businesses by taking advantage of the Corning Chamber of Commerce Friday eBlast and monthly letter by contacting the Chamber at 824-5550. Chamber Manager Christina Hale said the office is “here to help your business network with many others.”
NOTICE: Volunteer Fire Dept.
Christmas Basket fundraiser, raffle
For decades the Corning Volunteer Fire Department has gone door to door asking for donations for the department’s annual Christmas Basket project, which provides gifts and dinner to less fortunate families in the community. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the department is asking residents to drop off, mail or VENMO donations. For every $5 donation, the donator will receive one raffle ticket. The raffle will take place Dec. 19 with several prizes ranging in value from $500 to $100. Donation checks can be mailed to CVFD, 814 Fifth St., Corning, 96021, or drop off a donation at that address between 8 am.-6 p.m., or make donation payment through VENMO at Corning Volunteer Fire. Please include name and phone number of person making donation so winners can be notified.