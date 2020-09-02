Chamber Summer Farmers Market
Today
The Chamber Summer Farmers Market, hosted by the Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce, will be open at 600 Washington St., Red Bluff, from 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday this summer. For more information or to register to become a vendor, visit www.redbluffchamber.com or call Jason at 527-6220 ext. 301.
Corning City Council meeting
Today
The Corning City Council will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning, starting at 6 p.m.
August Complex virtual community meeting
Today
Mendocino National Forest officials will host a virtual meeting via Facebook Live to discuss the current conditions of the August Complex fires and answer questions, starting at 7 p.m. To watch the meeting, visit www.facebook.com/MendocinoNF. The meeting can also be accessed by calling 888-844-9904 and entering 3096536#. For more information, call 487-4602 or email 2020.augustcomplex@firenet.gov.
SNWR Hunting webinar
Thursday
The Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex will host an introductory webinar from 3-4 p.m. via Facebook Live to review all the National Wildlife Refuges covered by the Complex and the types of hunting permitted. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1469193106801509/.
Free Fishing Day
Saturday
The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Sept. 5. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.
Invitation to Chamber Golf Tournament fundraiser
Saturday, September 12
The annual Corning Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 12, at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino. Start time is 8 a.m. and registration is $100. Plan on a day filled with games, four-person scramble, box lunch and sponsorship opportunities.