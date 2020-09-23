We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free passenger tire collection
Saturday
The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency is conducting a Free Passenger Tire Collection Event, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., at the following locations - Corning Park & Ride; corner of Solano and Third streets, Corning: and Rancho Tehama and Manton Transfer Stations.
This free event will accept passenger tires from Tehama County residents only. There are restrictions to the event: Up to nine tires without exemption, 20 tires with exemption, multiple trips for a maximum of 40 tires will be accepted, no large truck tires, equipment tires, off-road tires , or tires larger than 17 inches. Tires must be off the rim.
If tires were illegally dumped, call 528-1103 for additional information
For details about exemptions, or the acceptance of passenger tires please call 528-1103 or visit the agency’s website at www.tehamacountylandfill.com. For information regarding disposal of tires not accepted during this event contact Waste Tire Products at 865-4588.
This free passenger tire recycling event is paid for by a grant from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).