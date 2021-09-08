We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Corning Friends of the Library meeting
Thursday
The Corning Friends of the Library are coming together for a meeting at 2 p.m., after a long pause due to summer and the pandemic. They will meet in the Corning Library, 740 Third Ave., Corning, for approximately 1 hour for a planning meeting. The community is welcome to come and join the Friends as they organize and hold events to earn money to support the library by purchasing books, supplies and support programs for children and the library.
Agenda for the upcoming meeting will include discussions on:
– Olive Festival Booth, Oct. 9, 10-4 where the group will be hosting the annual Book Sale and Raffle.
– A new Free Little Library.
– Tehama County Librarian Todd Deck will report on the children’s exciting, successful NASA Summer Program.
Colt Ford
Thursday
Country singer Colt Ford will perform at the Cascade Theater, 1735 Market Street, Redding, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $35-$49 and can be purchased online at cascadetheatre.org or at the theater box office. For more information, call 243-8877.
The Beach Boys:
2021 Feels Flow World Tour
Thursday
The Beach Boys: 2021 Feels Flow World Tour will be held in the amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20-$105. For more information, visit https://rollinghillscasino.com/event/the-beach-boys/.
Wish Upon a Par Golf Tournament
Friday
Through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians will host the fourth annual Wish Upon a Par Charity Golf Tournament at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, 2657 Everett Freeman Way, Corning. The
charity golf tournament will help grant life-changing wishes to six children diagnosed with critical illnesses in the local community. All proceeds raised will benefit and raise awareness for the local Make-A-Wish chapter. The event will kick off with a few opening remarks by representatives from the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation and Make-A-Wish. After the remarks, the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation will follow their tradition of revealing one of the six children’s wishes onsite with the attendance of the child and family. The golf tournament will follow with more than 120 golfers expected to participate, and an awards banquet to end the day. For more information, call Gabriela Armenta at 714-227-8889 or email Gabriela.Armenta@hkstrategies.com.
Corning Chamber of Commerce
Golf Tournament
Saturday
The Corning Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament fundraiser will take place at The Links Golf Course at the Rolling Hills Casino in Corning. Registration will be at 8 a.m. on the day of the tournament or participants can call the Chamber at 530-824-5550 in advance. The tournament will start at 9 a.m. with a four person scramble. Lunch and awards will be presented at 2 p.m.
Corning City Council meeting
Tuesday, September 14
The Corning City Council will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning, starting at 6:30 p.m. The agenda is available online at www.corning.org. For more information, call 530-824-7034.
Tehama County Board
of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, September 7
Tehama County Board of Supervisors regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. To view a meeting agenda go online to https://www.co.tehama.ca.us/. COVID-19 regulations are in place for attending the meeting, however, the meeting is also available online through an audio link.
NOTICE: Treated wood waste accepted at landfill
The state’s Assembly Bill 332 is effective immediately and allows California solid waste landfills to accept treated wood waste. This means that Tehama County residents can once again bring treated wood waste to the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill. The tipping fee for treated wood waste is $156.95 per ton. The minimum fee for up to 200 pounds of treated wood waste is $15.70. Residents should remember to tarp all loads when bringing treated wood waste or any other waste to the landfill.