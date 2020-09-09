Invitation to Chamber Golf Tournament fundraiser
Saturday
The annual Corning Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino. Start time is 8 a.m. and registration is $100. Plan on a day filled with games, four-person scramble, box lunch and sponsorship opportunities.
Community Clean-Up Event
Saturday
Green Waste of Tehama is providing a clean-up event for residents in the Corning/Richfield area 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 at Richfield Elementary School, 23875 River Road, Richfield. The event is free to Tehama County residents only. Residents must be able to unload their items and load them into a large dumpster. Items that can be disposed of include trash, electronic waste (TVs, computer monitors, electronics), bulky items (couch, mattress, washer, dryer), and other non-hazardous materials. Trash must be bagged or contained and proof of residency/physical address is required. For more information call 530-528-8500.
Lions Club bringing face masks, sanitizer
Monday, September 14
The Willows Lions Club will be distributing a supply of disposable face masks and sanitizer to businesses in Corning. Would you like to be included on this day? Send an email or call the Chamber office to be put on the schedule.
NOTICE: Olive Festival needs farmers, growers
The Olive Festival is looking for farmers for the73rd Annual Olive Festival & Farmers Market to make the event more diverse. If you are a farmer or know a farm that may be interested, visit the Olive Festival website to register. All vendors are only $25.