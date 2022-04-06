Drive-thru children's book party
A free community event for children up to 5-years-old will take place 9 a.m.-12 p.m., April 8 at the Corning Library Parking lot, Solano and Third streets Corning. Those who attend will receive a free book, activities, materials and family resources.
In addition, there will be a virtual book reading April 11-14 for children. To learn times for the book reading go online to www..facebook.com/CorningECP.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Corning Friends of the Library is hosting its annual Springtime Book Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 9 at the Corning Library, 740 Third St., Corning. The event will feature door prizes, raffle, and very affordable book prices.
Corning City Council meeting
Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 12 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.corning.org.
Corning in the Evening
This month's Chamber of Commerce sponsored “Corning in the Evening” will be 5:30 p.m., April 14 at Round Table Pizza, 680 Edith Ave., Corning. Refreshments and raffle, along with networking and getting to know more about Round Table Pizza, the Chamber of Commerce, community businesses and residents.
For more information contact Chamber Manager Christina Hale at 530-824-5550.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 19 in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us
Narcotic Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984..
Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 824-4727. Due to COVID-19, at this time the lunches are provided drive-thru only.
VFW Bingo
The VFW offers Bingo every Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Rotary Club luncheons
The Corning Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. every Wednesday at Rolling Hills Casino.
Chamber of Commerce board meeting
The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 19 at 1110 Solano St., Corning.
Saturday Farmers' Market
The Saturday Farmers' Market in Red Bluff will be open 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, at the Red Bluff City Park. For more information call 530-527-6220.
40th annual Corning Jr. Rodeo
The 40th annual Corning Jr. Rodeo will be Saturday, May 28 at the Estil Clark Park Rodeo Grounds on Fig Lane in Corning. The Rodeo Queen Mixer will be Friday, May 27 at the rodeo grounds. The event will feature rodeo competition by area youths, queen contest, stick horse contest, muttin' bustin', food, raffle drawing and more.