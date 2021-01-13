Book Sale
The annual Book Sale hosted by the Corning Friends of the Library in January has been canceled, however, there are shelves in the Corning Library stocked with used books for sale.
McConnell Fund applications available
An application period is now open for project funding opportunities for local nonprofits and public agencies. In Tehama County project funding requests are available from The McConnell Fund. Potential applicants can get program updates and pro-tips to help their organizations submit the strongest possible applications during an online workshop offered on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. Workshop registration, application instructions and fast-approaching deadlines are all posted on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfnorthstate.org/grants.
Winter Recreation Programs
The City’s Winter Recreation Program is now open for registration. Corning has 14 different class options available and is still seeking an instructor to teach a music class. Anyone interested in being an instructor please contact Chrissy at cmeeds@corning.org or 824-7036.