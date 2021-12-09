Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic
A free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place at Maywood Middle School, 1666 Marguerite Av., Corning, from 2:30-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 by the Tehama County Public Health Services Agency.
CattleWomen's Association Installation Dinner on Monday
The Tehama County CattleWomen's Association is holding its annual Installation Dinner at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13 at Carlito's Restaurant in Red Bluff. Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped children's gift to donate for less fortunate families in the county.
Corning Social Services office closing for one month
The Tehama County Social Services Agency office in Corning, 275, Solano St., is temporarily closing from Dec. 15-Jan. 15, due to a staff shortage and the ability to provide services in a timely manner. Corning customers can go online to the agency's website, www.tcdss.org, for services or go to the agency's facilities in Red Bluff, or call 530-527-1911.