Exchange Club Award Dinner
The Corning Exchange Club First Responder Award Dinner will be 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Veterans Memorial Hall on Solano Street at Houghton Avenue. Tickets for a prime rib dinner is $30. The event will feature the presentation of awards, a silent auction and raffle prizes. For more information contact Exchange Club President Ross Turner at 530-824-3240.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15 in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us
Corning City Council meeting
Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb.22 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.corning.org.
Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 824-4727. Due to COVID-19, at this time the lunches are provided drive-thru only.
VFW Bingo
The VFW offers Bingo every Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Rotary Club get-togethers
The Corning Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. every Wednesday at Rolling Hills Casino.
Chamber of Commerce board meeting
The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 1110 Solano St., Corning.
Saturday Farmers' Market
The Saturday Farmers' Market in Red Bluff will be open 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, at the Red Bluff City Park. For more information call 530-527-6220.
The Crandalls featured at Neighborhood Full Gospel Church
The Neighborhood Full Gospel Church of Corning invites the community to come and worship with Lee and Pam Crandall as they perform on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. There is no charge but a freewill offering will be taken. Neighborhood Full Gospel Church is located at First and South streets in Corning. For more information, call 530-824-2323.
4-H Livestock Judging Day
Livestock Judging Day will be Feb. 26 at the Tehama District Fairground. Sign in will be from 9-9:30 am. There is no pre-registration for this event. Open to all 4-H members. Judging will start at around 9:45 a.m. There will be YQCA training, while judging scores are tabulated for anyone exhibiting market animals at the fair. Register online for the training at www.yqca.org, select your age and then select in person training .