Corning in the Evening
This month's Chamber of Commerce sponsored “Corning in the Evening” will be 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 14 at Round Table Pizza, 680 Edith Ave., Corning. Refreshments and raffle, along with networking and getting to know more about Round Table Pizza, the Chamber of Commerce, community businesses and residents.
For more information contact Chamber Manager Christina Hale at 530-824-5550.
Tehama County Mental Health Board meeting
The Tehama County Mental Health Board will meet Wednesday, April 20, at 12:15 p.m., Tehama County Health Services Agency, Teams Teleconference +1 805-456-4468 Conference ID: 151 818 322 #
For additional information, please call me at (530) 527-8491 extension 3013.
Senior Center fundraiser bunco
A fundraiser Bunco Night to benefit the Corning Senior Center will be 5 p.m. (dinner and bunco) or 6 p.m. (just bunco) Thursday, April 21 at the Corning Senior Center, 1015 Fourth St., Corning. Cost is dinner/bunco $15; dinner $5; bunco $10. For more information call 530-592-8683.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 19 in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us.
Paskenta Pioneer Day
The 81st annual Paskenta Pioneer Day will be at the Simpson Finnell Park, 13340 Round Valley Road, on Sunday, April 24, with breakfast served at 7 a.m., parade sign up 8:30-9:30 a.m., horse show sign up 9-11 a.m., parade at 10 a.m., and horse show events at 11 a.m. Along with all these activities the event will feature general raffle, 50/50 raffle and pony chip bingo.
City Pool sign-ups
Registry for swim lessons and more at the Corning City Pool at Northside Park on Colusa Street will open April 25 by going online at corningrecreation.recdesk.com. The pool opens for public use on June 6.
Corning City Council meeting
Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.corning.org.
Narcotic Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984..
Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 824-4727. Due to COVID-19, at this time the lunches are provided drive-thru only.
VFW Bingo
The VFW offers Bingo every Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Rotary Club luncheons
The Corning Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. every Wednesday at Rolling Hills Casino.
Chamber of Commerce board meeting
The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 19 at 1110 Solano St., Corning.
Saturday Farmers' Market
The Saturday Farmers' Market in Red Bluff will be open 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, at the Red Bluff City Park. For more information call 530-527-6220.
40th annual Corning Jr. Rodeo
The 40th annual Corning Jr. Rodeo will be Saturday, May 28 at the Estil Clark Park Rodeo Grounds on Fig Lane in Corning. The Rodeo Queen Mixer will be Friday, May 27 at the rodeo grounds. The event will feature rodeo competition by area youths, queen contest, stick horse contest, muttin' bustin', food, raffle drawing and more.