A third lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 case has been reported by the Tehama County Health Services Agency-Public Health. The first case, announced April 1, was a man in his 60s who died from the coronavirus, and the second case was a man in his 50s who has recovered.
Public Health authorities said the third case is a woman in her 50s, positively confirmed May 22, but would not reveal any other details on her identity or the circumstances surrounding the case as it adheres to the Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
The county has reported well over 1,110 confirmed negatives COVID-19 test results.
Tehama County Health Officer, Dr. Richard Wickenheiser, and the Public Health COVID-19 Response team are actively working to identify others at risk and will issue quarantine orders as necessary in relation to the third confirmed case.
Exposed residents identified during the investigation will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team.
“We ask the community to please go and get tested even if you don’t have symptoms,” Wickenheiser said.
Appointments for free-of-charge test can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Testing takes place today and tomorrow, May 28-29, at Corning High School, C Wing, 643 Blackburn Ave., followed by two weeks at the Red Bluff Community Center.
Local and state health authorities continue to ask residents to abide by the stay-at-home executive order and to practice social distancing, frequently wash hands and stay home if sick, emphasizing extra caution as Tehama County moves through Stage 2 of reopening.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit the following websites: www.cdc.gov, www.tehamacohealthservices.net, www.cdph.gov/covid19, www.covid19.ca.gov.