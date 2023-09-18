The Tehama District Fairgrounds was a beehive of activity on Sept. 12 when more than 500 third-grade students from elementary school’s countywide attended this year’s Farm Day, hosted by the Tehama County Farm Bureau.
Throughout the day, students rotated through 10 agriculture-related subjects – dairy, roping, sheep, goats, tree crops, bees, timber, livestock dogs, tractors and beef. Each lesson lasted approximately 20 minutes.
Volunteers in the agriculture industry, as well as high school FFA and 4-H members, made the day a success by teaching and assisting in each of the subjects.
“My favorite thing I learned today was about the dogs,” said West Street Elementary School student Renata.
Corning student Kara Chavez also enjoyed the lesson about livestock dogs taught of Al Viera of Viera Diamond Livestock Dogs in Orland.
“The dogs are so fast and so smart,” she said. Viera worked the Border Collie dogs, including a female pup, on sheep.
At the tractor class, the students got to learn how to grind corn and how vintage tractors were used and how they worked, taught by Tehama County cattle rancher Steve Zane, who is also a vintage tractor enthusiast and restorer.
Tehama County Farm Advisor Jamie Ott taught the students about tree crops and the many benefits and uses of nut crops grown in Tehama County, such as almonds and walnuts.
Each student had the opportunity to swing a roping lariat and try to wrangle a steer-dummy – some found success, others not so much.
At the dairy lesson, students learned how a milk cow is milked, and details about the lives of dairy cows.
Students enjoyed intermittent snack breaks and a midday break for lunch.
Tehama County Superintendent of Education Richard DuVarney said he is especially grateful to the Farm Bureau in organizing the annual Farm Day and to all the volunteers who make it happen.
“This is an invaluable opportunity for these students to learn firsthand what the agriculture industry in Tehama County consists of,” he added. “Third-grade students from throughout the district attend, as well as students from two private schools.”