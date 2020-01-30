Contracts for three Tehama County department heads which were up for renewal during the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday were tabled pending results of Measure G, the county’s proposed 1 percent sales tax increase. The measure will be on the March 3 primary election ballot.
Tabled contracts were for Planning Director Kristin Maze, Chief Librarian Todd Deck, and Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin, who was last month the subject of a vote-of-no-confidence issued to the Board by the Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and three other public employee associations.
The Board voted to extend each of the three department heads current contracts through April 30, at which time the contracts will again come before the Board following confirmation of the March 3 election results.
Both Maze’s and Deck’s contract were set to expire tomorrow, Jan.31, and Goodwin’s is up in March.
Supervisor Candy Carlson initiated the vote on the extensions and tabling the contract decisions, stating the extra time will allow the board to evaluate Measure G voting results and whether or not the county will have the funds to approve the contracts or take steps to possibly reorganize regulatory department leadership.
John Stoufer, planning consultant who previously worked for the county as head of the planning department, told the board he would like to see the county reorganize by combining departments under one “chief” and “keeping the indians” where they are.
“I’ve always thought during my term with the county and city governments we are a little top heavy and I’m sure you’ve heard that yourselves,” he added. “You have a unique opportunity to combine some of your regulatory agencies.”
Stoufer suggested the county could then contract out for specific services when needed.
“That is what Red Bluff, Corning and Orland are doing and it is saving money by not having to pay PERS, retirement and other benefits. It’s much cheaper that way,” he said.
Tehama County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Kain, president of the Law Enforcement Management Agency, said he is strongly opposed to the county continuing Goodwin’s contact, especially in lieu of the recent vote-of-no-confidence issued in December.
Kain noted that Goodwin’s contract was on the agenda for renewal three months previous to its expiration while “every other bargaining unit in the county is out of contract,” something Kain holds Goodwin and the board responsible for. He also voiced opposition to a “hefty severance package” included in Goodwin’s proposed contract.
“There is a need for a new chief administrator who has integrity, can foster relationships with employees and get the county back on track,” Kain said.
There were others from the public who voiced both support of the Goodwin and opposition to his continued role in the county.