A report of three wolves caught on a trail camera in Tehama County has been confirmed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The trail cam belongs to Brian Baty who said “he couldn’t believe his eyes while checking the trail cam’s SD card from his family’s ranch in Tehama County” from March 27. The area the trail cam was located is south of the Ishi Wilderness area in eastern Tehama County.
“A parade of what appeared to be three wolves with a light one in the lead walked by one of the cameras, followed by two dark wolves,” Baty reported.
He tried to convince himself that what he viewed on the camera wasn’t actually wolves, but in the end could not deny what he saw.
Baty contacted the CDFW to report the sighting.
CDFW Public Information Officer Peter Tira said, “We can confirm that the animals photographed are gray wolves.”
He added, on Sunday, April 2, CDFW started receiving second- and third-hand details about what looks like three wolves in the Sierra Nevada foothills of Tehama County.
“This part of Tehama County is remote with little access,” Tira said. “Because wolf packs live in large home ranges, covering hundreds of square miles, the remoteness of the area, and limited access, it will take a long period of time to discover more about this particular group that could lead to radio collaring to monitor these animals over time.”
CDFW reported, this and all other information on California’s wolf population is updated regularly at its gray wolf site. We encourage the public to report wolf sightings and share any photos with us at the site.”
According to Baty, the three wolves appeared to be traveling north.
Anyone who experiences a wolf sighting can report it online at the CDFW form tinyurl.com/wolfreportform.