Two children and a teenager died as the result of a head-on collision on Highway 99E in Dairyville on Saturday, reported California Highway Patrol Officer Omar Valdez. A fourth person involved in the crash remains in critical condition.
CHP said 18-year-old Brayden Lee Frazier of Chico was driving a 2013 Honda Insight north on the highway approaching 62nd Avenue around 12 p.m., when for unknown reasons he allowed the car to drift into the southbound lane where it collided head-on with a 2015 Freightliner big-rig hauling a 53-foot box trailer driven by Gurinder Singh Sekhon, 28, of Live Oak.
Two children from Lewiston, an 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, both passengers in the backseat of the Honda were pronounced dead by emergency personnel at the crash. The children’s mother, Eva Marrin Davies, 27, of Lewiston who was a passenger in the front seat suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Enloe Medical Center where she remained in critical condition as of Monday.
Frazier was also transported to Enloe with major injuries, but later succumbed to those injuries, CHP reported.
The names of the children in the Honda have not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Sekhon was not injured.
CHP said both the driver and front seat passenger in the Honda were wearing their seat belts, but it is unclear whether or not the children were property restrained.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the deadly crash, CHP reported.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the CHP Red Bluff office at 527-2034.