Three people were stabbed in Red Bluff on Sept. 24, on the 800 block of Kimball Road in what appears to be a gang-related fight, reported the Red Bluff Police Department.
Officers investigating a report that a person had been stabbed at that location around 10:11 p.m., found two people had suffered stab wounds during the alleged fight. Both were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening wounds.
In the meantime, the officer were notified a third person stabbed during the altercation had been taken to hospital by a private party.
As the investigation continues, the Red Bluff Police Department is encouraging anyone with information concerning this incident to call 530-527-3131.