With a period of less than four hours two vehicle crashes on Highway 99E in Los Molinos resulted in three fatalities on Sunday, Aug. 22.
The first of the accidents took place on the highway at Pugh Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when 48-year-old Aaron Rodriguez, of Paradise was driving a 2004 Nissan Frontier south on the highway at an unknown speed when he made an unsafe turning movement to the right and collided with a road sign and then a tree, reported the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office.
Rodriguez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.
The crash is under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.
Two people were killed in the second crash that happened on the highway near Butler Street around 7:35 p.m.
CHP said Michael Hunter, 59, of Hayward was driving a 2009 Ford Focus north on the highway as Jenny Williams, 54, of Oroville was coming in the opposite direction in a 2007 Nissan Sentra behind a 2019 Isuza driven by Nicholas J. Hall, 39, of Anderson.
It appears Hunter drove his vehicle into the southbound lane for unknown reasons causing Hall to swerve to the shoulder of the roadway to avoid a collision, however, the Ford collided with the left side of the Isuza before colliding head-on with Williams vehicle, the CHP said.
Both Hunter and Williams suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Hall and his passenger, Michael J. Zuhike, 24, of Red Bluff, were not injured in the collision.
The incident is under investigation by the CHP.