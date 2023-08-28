Employees at four stores in Orland were cited for selling tobacco products to persons under the age of 21 during a Young Adult Tobacco Purchase Survey on Aug. 17.
The operation was part of a Si Se Puede Program, a project of the California Health Collaborative, in collaboration with Glenn County Office of Education and an Orland Police Department.
Young adult decoy participants worked under the direct supervision of law enforcement officials and program staff and targeted 17 licensed retailers in the City of Orland.
After many years of work and much progress in preventing youth access to tobacco products, the 24 percent sales rate was disappointing, said Si Se Puede Program leadership.
Young adult decoy operations have been conducted by local law enforcement agencies throughout the state since the 1980’s with the goal of operations to limit youth access to tobacco products, and to confirm that local businesses are operating within compliance with the law.
In June 2016, California raised the minimum age of tobacco sales to 21 years. The federal government enacted similar age of sale legislation in December of 2019 affecting all states and territories, with no exceptions.
With the goal of protecting youth from the harmful effects of tobacco use and educating local tobacco retailers, the program continuously collaborates with partner organizations representing diverse sectors of the community. “We would like to extend a special thank you to the 13 retailers who did not sell tobacco products to youth decoys,” Si Se Puedo reported.
The Aug. 17 tobacco decoy project was funded by the California Department of Public Health – Tobacco Prevention Program as part of the Empowering Local Communities to End the Tobacco Epidemic, which in turn is funded by Proposition 56, the California Healthcare, Research and Prevention Tobacco Tax Act of 2016 and Proposition 99, the Tobacco Tax and Health Protection Act of 1988.