Toddler struck by pickup in Corning

A 2-year-old child was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico after being struck by a pickup Monday, Aug. 10, around 10:30 a.m., on Marin Street.
It appears the little girl was with her mother, who was visiting from Los Angeles, on the south side of the 1400 block of Marin Street, when she ran north into the roadway.
A white Chevrolet pickup driven by Maria Martinez, 64, of Corning was traveling west on Marin Street, at or below the speed limit, when the child ran into the street, according to Corning Police Officer Dave Pryatel.
With the toddler running directly in front of the pickup, Martinez was unable to avoid striking the child with the front bumper of the vehicle, police said.
It did not appear the vehicle ran over the child, but a front tire may have come in contact with the toddler, who suffered abrasions, cuts, bruising and possible other injuries due to the nature of the accident.
Pryatel said according to the initial investigation, speeding, drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the accident.