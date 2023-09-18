Motorists can expect intermittent nighttime one-way traffic control over the next three months along a five-mile stretch of State Route (Highway)
32 near Hamilton City and the Butte/Glenn county line for major roadwork, reported Caltrans.
Through November 30, motorists can expect traffic control at various project locations from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Motorists can also expect traffic lane shifts and temporary concrete barriers and orange reflective traffic barrels on the eastbound shoulder throughout the construction zone.
Travelers are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and motorists. Caltrans officials said failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fees doubled in construction zones. In addition, the construction area speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph.
Knife River Construction is the contractor for this $26.6 million safety project, which includes installing lighting and a new traffic signal at Highway 32 at Meridian Road, widening shoulders to eight feet, upgrading culverts, improving bridge approaches and repaving the roadway.
Completion is targeted for fall 2024.
Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on its social media sites until the project is completed.