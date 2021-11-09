A vacant lot in Gerber which has become filled with trash, abandoned vehicles, trailers, recreational vehicle and a burned-up mobile home is scheduled to be cleaned up by the Tehama County Environmental Health Department this week.
Environmental Health Code Enforcement Officer Clint Weston said the lot at the corner of Ramsey and San Benito avenues in Gerber was brought the attention of code enforcement by citizen complaints in early 2017.
“At that time code enforcement was able to determine that the owner of the parcel was a deceased individual and the property had been taken over by squatters,” Weston said. “During the initial investigation we were able to determine that approximately 10 individuals were paying rent to an individual without legal standing on the parcel.”
The investigation revealed the parcel consisted of an older double wide mobile home, three occupied recreational vehicles and tents throughout the property.
“During this initial inspection there was dangerous electrical alterations completed by the occupant and approximately 40 cubic yards of household trash on the parcel,” Weston added.
In 2018 the lot was the scene of an arson investigation where an unknown individual threw a lit explosive device near the mobile home and one of the recreational vehicles, burning and leaving both a total loss.
Since that incident, code enforcement has tried to locate a next-of-kin for the deceased owner, but with no success.
“We have also applied for state grants to help fund the cleanup with negative results,” Weston added. “So, feeling we have run out of options to save Tehama County tax dollars, Environmental Health Director Tim Potanovic budgeted funds for this cleanup project in the 2021 budget.”
The cleanup project will cost approximately $13,000 and the work will be completed by Hill Enterprises. Cost recovery will be through special assessment and lien against the property.
“The neighbors have been complaining for years, and justifiably so,” Weston said. “I'm very pleased to be able to get in and get the property cleared.”