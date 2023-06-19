How successful has your Spring cleaning been this year in determining what to keep and what to throw away? Are you reluctant to throw it away because it might be worth something? How can you tell?
Those questions can be answered on Saturday, June 24, as the Tehama County Museum provides a unique opportunity for anyone who has stashed away in a drawer or closet, or maybe in the garage or barn, items that they have kept that might be worth real money, during its “Is it Trash to Treasure” event in the museum annex.
From 12-4 p.m., Erin Junge-Dewell will be set up in the annex, located behind the big white brick building on C Street in the City of Tehama, and for $5 per item, she will help visitors determine the monetary value of whatever keepsakes are brought to her – either physically or, in the case of items too cumbersome to bring to the Museum, through pictures.
Junge-Dewell is an antiques and collectables appraiser who brings a wealth of training and experience to her work. She has family ties in Tehama County with family in the southeast part of the county. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from U.C. Davis.
Junge-Dewell is associated with a wide range of affiliated antiques organizations and has provided 20 years of practical experience in the industry of antiques and collectibles, with firsthand knowledge in restoration, buying, selling, evaluations, report writing, and testimony.
As an expert witness, her primary focus has been directed at cases involving equitable distribution of assets and cases involving property loss from fire or flood. She has worked as an instructor for numerous organizations and groups, providing specialized instruction and training in the field of appraising antiques, collectibles, and residential/business contents and also provides lecture series and seminars.
Museum Curator Darrell Mullins said, “Anyone who has watched the Antiques Road Show on PBS knows how elusive an accurate value assessment is to get right. Market value and sentimental value can get confusing. Here at the Museum, we encourage people to get acquainted with their past by learning all they can about what they have. Erin will want to know the background and provenance of each item to help take the confusion out of the process.”
Museum Executive Director Pam Britting adds, “Maybe it’s worth real money, maybe it will simply be a conversation starter, or maybe it was your Aunt Gussie’s and you just can’t bring yourself to get rid of it. Maybe it’s time to find out for sure.”
The Tehama County Museum is located at 275 C St., City of Tehama. For more information call (530)384-2595, or email at tcmuse@tehama.net. Regular hours for the public are 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays. On Appraisal Day, the Museum will have expanded hours of 12-4 p.m.