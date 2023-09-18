Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties agriculture industries got a financial boost with the awarding of $29.5 million in grants through the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Overall, CDFA’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation awarded $106 million to 23 organizations statewide for carbon sequestration in soils and irrigation efficiency.
Tri-County recipients of Healthy Soils block grants:
• American Olive Oil Producers Association $2,500,000 to Butte, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Kings, Madera, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Tehama, Tulare, and Yolo counties.
• Butte County Farm Bureau $5,000,000 for service to Butte, Glenn, and Tehama counties.
• Colusa Indian Community Council $3,000,000 for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.
• Glenn County Resource Conservation District $5,000,000
Recipients of State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program block grant pilot programs:
• Glenn County Resource Conservation District $ 5,000,000.
• Resource Conservation District Tehama County $ 5,000,000 for Butte, Glenn, Shasta, and Tehama counties
• Colusa Indian Community Council $ 4,000,000 for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.
CDFA has administered the Healthy Soils and State Water Efficiency Programs since 2014, accepting applications and providing grants directly to producers for projects on their farms.
CDFA officials said both programs are popular with agriculture producers.
Under these new block grant programs, qualified organizations in California can apply for state funding and then disburse funds to eligible farmers/ranchers or agricultural operations for on-farm projects. Additionally, awarded organizations provide technical assistance to implement on-farm projects or will partner with technical assistance providers to provide this support.
"We are excited about the interest in our block grant programs, and the potential for locally led and coordinated projects to help build relationships," said Virginia Jameson, deputy secretary for Climate and Working Lands at CDFA. "We hope that these grants will build capacity in communities to address their specific resource challenges with the solutions that are right for them."
Producers interested in receiving technical or financial assistance for a soil health or irrigation efficiency project can review block grant organizations, including their contact information go online to cdfa.ca.gov.