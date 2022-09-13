The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation hosted its fifth annual Wish Upon A Par Charity Golf Tournament on Sept. 3, providing life-changing wishes to six brave children from the local community diagnosed with critical illnesses.
The day-long golf tournament attracted more than 120 golfers to the event held at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort in Corning.
The proceeds raised will benefit and raise awareness for the Make- A-Wish® Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada chapter.
"We are grateful for our sponsors and donors who made this event possible and whose contributions will support our local Make-A-Wish chapter and the children in our community," said Andrew “Dru” Alejandre, tribal chairman of Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians. "We are excited to reveal the wishes for all the six children and hope to create a long-lasting positive impact in the lives of these brave children who consistently fight for their well-being.”
Over the last four years, the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation has raised close to $200,000 to support the local Make-A-Wish chapter and has granted wishes to 24 children with a critical-illness.
This year, the event raised $47,500 in funds from community sponsors, donors, and the more than 120 participating golfers to support Make-A-Wish.
In continuing with traditions from the prior years, the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation will grant the wishes of six medically eligible children who were diagnosed with critical illnesses. These resilient children all have unique stories and reasons for their wishes, which will all be granted through the funds raised from this year’s Wish Upon a Par.
The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation also dedicated a special moment during the day-long tournament to surprise one of the six Make-A-Wish children onsite by revealing his wish.
Seven-year-old Edgar, who has battled with a heart condition since birth, was excited to learn that his wish to swim with dolphins and see sharks in Florida is being granted. He is looking forward to spending quality time with his family at a warm sunny Florida beach.
The Make-A-Wish staff will be planning Edgar’s wish over the next several weeks to provide him a memorable experience.
The other five children whose wishes will be granted thanks to the efforts of the Wish Upon A Par Charity Golf Tournament include:
• Eight-year-old Adelyn has undergone intensive treatment to battle bone cancer. Her wish is to visit her favorite theme park.
• Thirteen-year-old Ashlynn has faced a long medical journey since she was diagnosed with a heart condition at birth. Her wish is to visit her favorite theme park.
• Penn, 6, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect the day after he was born. His wish is to have a dinosaur-themed playhouse, which will be a symbol of how Penn is getting his childhood back.
• Reece, 10, was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease two years ago. He is excited to go on new adventures and to spend quality time with his family when his wish to go to a lake is granted.
• Six-year-old Zakary is an adventurous boy at heart who has been battling with leukemia since the age of three. His wish is to visit his favorite theme park.
The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through its Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, supports local groups in their efforts to improve their communities and develop the quality of life in the region. For more information about the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation go online to www.paskentanomlakifoundation..