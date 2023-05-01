This year’s record snowpack in the Sierra Nevadas will be a major factor on the accessibility of lakes and streams for the much anticipated trout fishing season, said the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“As of April 25, many waters, including the popular Crowley Lake, still have extensive ice cover,” said CDFW officials.
The 2023 opener started April 29, and in other years the day was met with thousands of California and non-resident anglers visiting the wide open spaces of the eastern Sierra to enjoy great fishing, amazing views, family tradition and camaraderie.
Fishing experiences this year, however, are likely to be different, CDFW said.
As of April 14, the California Department of Water Resources shows the snowpack at 208 percent of normal in the northern Sierra, 241 percent in the central Sierra and 314 percent in the southern Sierra.
Only a handful of lakes are expected to be open due to wintry conditions and public safety concerns, CDFW reported.
“Rivers and streams are flowing at higher rates, shore ice may be a concern and historical access points may not be accessible. Some access roads are closed, flooded or washed out. CDFW recommends anglers planning to fish in either Mono or Inyo counties call ahead to determine which recreation areas are impacted by ongoing snow conditions,” said Tim Daly, of CDFW communications.
On a positive note, CDFW hatcheries have recovered from previous disease issues and are running at near capacity.
A full season of bi-weekly stocking of lakes and streams is anticipated as they become accessible. Stocking schedules are available at CDFW’s fish planting schedule.
Current fishing conditions are available by calling local visitors centers, chambers of commerce, sporting goods stores and resorts.
CDFW reminds anglers that while ice fishing is legal, it can be very hazardous. All safety precautions should be utilized when attempting to access fish through the ice.
Every fishing season, anglers are also advised to check specific area regulations and opening dates at its website. All anglers 16 and older must possess a valid California sport fishing license to fish within state boundaries, which can be purchased at CDFW’s online license sales and services website, wildlife.ca.gov, or through a licensed sales agent.