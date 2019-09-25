Several parents throughout Tehama County where arrested on suspicion of not sending their kids to school during a sweep by the Tehama County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations last week.
In Corning, taken into custody by investigators on an arrest warrant was Tamara Lannette Lance, 37, who was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of truancy violations on Sept. 18.
Also arrested was Lorena Veronica Rasmusson, 39, and 27-year-old Chelsea Jean Jensen, both of Red Bluff, Rasmusson on suspicion of truancy violations and Jensen on suspicion of obstructing justice.
Eleven additional arrest warrants were issued for the following people on alleged truancy violations:
From Corning - Amanda Giselle Brock, 35, Jamie Suzanne Robinson, 41; of Red Bluff, Alma Patricia Bravo, 44, Rachel Rane Miranda, 41, Machele Leigh McCormick, 47, Vanessa Nicole Maniord, 39, Ava Marie Beal, 37, Katherine Lynn Ingram, 37, Mary Ann Rollins, 42, and Gladys Lavina Hoffman, 55.
Truancy arrest warrants were also issued for two Chico women – Melisa Nicole Komodina, 39, and Jessica Marie Parker, 38.
The district attorney’s office and the Tehama County Department of Education work with parents and offer a number of services to help with school attendance problems, said the D.A.’s office. However, when parents fail to use the services offered or continue to have their children truant from school, criminal charges are then requested through the court and arrest warrants issued.