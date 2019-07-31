For the 11th year in a row, a fundraiser men’s softball tournament will take place in Corning in memory of the late Tucker Mesker, a 2004 Corning High School graduate who died unexpectedly in 2008 at the age of 22.
The Tucker Mesker Classic Men’s Softball Tournament will be Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9, 10 and 11, at Yost Park in Corning and is free to the public, announced Tucker’s brother, Brandt Mesker.
“The 2019 double elimination tournament will be composed of 22 teams of the best men’s slow pitch softball teams in the North State, with players from Corning, Chico, Orland, Willows, Colusa, Paradise, Oroville, Ukiah, Willits, Fort Bragg, Red Bluff, Redding, Sacramento, Reno and more,” Mesker said. “But nonetheless, they will come together for three days to compete, have fun, raise money ... and celebrate Tucker’s memory.”
The event features nonstop softball action, a full snack bar with tri-tip sandwiches, nachos, hot dogs, hamburgers and hot breakfast. Tournament T-shirts, hats, and decals will also be available for purchase.
There will also be a raffle drawing with great prizes and gifts donated by businesses and individuals in the area. This year there will also feature a gun raffle with six rifles donated from six local business.
“Come join us for all three days or just stop by,” Mesker said. “We would like to thank all of our sponsors through the years that continue to give to this great event. Without your generosity this event would not be as successful as it has been the last 10 years.”
All proceeds go to the Tucker Mesker Memorial Foundation. Scholarships are awarded to local area graduating seniors who are attending college.